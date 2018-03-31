Despite outhitting Blackman, a 7th inning rally came up short as the Coffee County baseball team fell to Blackman on Saturday evening. The 2 to 1 loss left the Red Raiders with a 1 and 2 record for the tournament against the best competition they have faced this season. As the Red Raiders return to district play on Tuesday, they do so sporting an overall record of 9 and 3 with a district mark of 5 and 1.
On Saturday night, pitchers Scottie Duke and Skylar Bratcher tossed a 4 hitter allowing a single earned run. Coffee County managed 7 hits but got runners in scoring position in 5 of the first 6 innings including leaving the bases loaded in the 5th inning. The Raiders broke through in the 7th inning with 3 straight singles. Jacob Langham scored on a passed ball. A double play and a strikeout ended the Coffee County rally.
Langham led the team with 3 singles as he scored the lone run for Coffee County. A.J. Rollman added a pair of singles. Hayden Skipper and Nathanial Tate collected the other 2 hits for Coffee County.
The Red Raiders will return to the diamond on Tuesday when they travel to Tullahoma to begin next week’s 2 game series with the Wildcats. Tullahoma visits Powers Field for Game #2 on Wednesday. Both games will get underway at 6 PM.
CHS Baseball Falls at Blackman on Saturday
