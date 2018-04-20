CHS Baseball Dumps Warren County on Friday

Trying to shake off a pair of subpar offensive performances, the Coffee County Central High School baseball team traveled to McMinnville on Friday for the first game of a 2 game non-district series. The Red Raiders got their offense untracked as they banged out 15 hits in an 11 to 6 win over rival Warren County.
Coffee County jumped on the Pioneers in the 1st inning as they used a walk and 2 hits to take a 2 to 0 lead. Five hits led to 3 runs in the 3rd, but a 5 run 4th inning gave the Raiders an advantage they would not surrender. Coffee County laced 4 doubles in the game to go along with 4 walks while only striking out 3 times.
Nathanial Tate had 2 doubles and 2 RBI with 3 runs scored to lead the Raider hitting attack. Skylar Bratcher had a single, a double and 2 RBI. Ryan Stephens and A.J. Rollman each added a pair of singles and 2 RBI. Zach Milan got the start on the mound as he went 3 innings to get the win. Braden Brown, Scottie Duke and Rollman all pitched in relief for Coffee County.
The Raiders will host game #2 of the series on Saturday morning at Powers Field. First pitch is set for 11 AM and Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast. Lucky Knott will have the call of the action beginning at 11 immediately following the Coffee Coaches Show.