CHS Baseball Drops Warren County in Wednesday Scrimmage

Taking on Warren County for the 2nd straight night, Coffee County’s CHS baseball team traveled to McMinnville on Wednesday night for a 10 inning scrimmage. The Red Raiders played error free baseball and got a great performance from their pitchers as they rolled to an 8 to 3 win.
John McKelvey and Griffin Meeker combined for 5 innings of no-hit ball to headline a strong pitching performance. At the plate, Bryson Hullett and Harley Hinshaw led the Raiders in hitting as each had a single and a double. Hullett had 2 RBI while Hinshaw drove in 1. Skylar Bratcher and Zack Milan each had a double.
The Red Raiders will host a scrimmage on Saturday beginning at noon. The Red Raiders will welcome Central Magnet to Powers Field.