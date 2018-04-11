«

CHS Baseball Drops Shelbyville on Wednesday

Hayden Skipper of CHS baseball

A five run 1st inning was just enough on Wednesday as the Coffee County baseball team got a bounceback win over Shelbyville.  The Red Raiders snapped a 6 game losing streak and got their 10th win of the year as they won 5 to 2.

Coffee County got 5 hits and 2 hit batters in the 1st inning to jump out to a 5 to 0 lead.  Raider pitcher Hayden Skipper pitched 5 1/3 innings to get the win.  Zack Milan came on in relief in the 6th inning to get the save.  Kael McCall had 2 singles and 2 RBI to lead the Raider attack.  A.J. Rollman, Skylar Bratcher, Gage Edwards and Hayden Skipper all had a hit for Coffee County.  The win improves the Raiders record to 10 and 8 on the year and 6 and 4 in district play.

Coffee County will open up play in the Grundy County Tournament on Thursday with a pair of games.  The Raiders will take on Whitwell at 5 PM and Grundy County at 7:15 on Thursday at Grundy County High School.  They will finish up play on Saturday.

Download the broadcast at: /http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/