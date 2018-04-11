CHS Baseball Drops Shelbyville on Wednesday

A five run 1st inning was just enough on Wednesday as the Coffee County baseball team got a bounceback win over Shelbyville. The Red Raiders snapped a 6 game losing streak and got their 10th win of the year as they won 5 to 2.
Coffee County got 5 hits and 2 hit batters in the 1st inning to jump out to a 5 to 0 lead. Raider pitcher Hayden Skipper pitched 5 1/3 innings to get the win. Zack Milan came on in relief in the 6th inning to get the save. Kael McCall had 2 singles and 2 RBI to lead the Raider attack. A.J. Rollman, Skylar Bratcher, Gage Edwards and Hayden Skipper all had a hit for Coffee County. The win improves the Raiders record to 10 and 8 on the year and 6 and 4 in district play.
Coffee County will open up play in the Grundy County Tournament on Thursday with a pair of games. The Raiders will take on Whitwell at 5 PM and Grundy County at 7:15 on Thursday at Grundy County High School. They will finish up play on Saturday.
Download the broadcast at: /http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/