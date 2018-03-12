CHS Baseball Downs Columbia to Open Season

Kicking off the 2018 season at Powers Field, the Coffee County CHS baseball team hosted Columbia on Monday night. Battling brutal wind chill temperatures, and an always strong Lions program, the Red Raiders hoped to get the 2018 season off on the right foot. Coffee County rode the arm and bat of senior Nathaniel Tate to a 7 to 2 district win.
Coffee County was able to get 2 runs in the first inning on a 2 run home run by Tate to dead centerfield. An RBI double by Tate in the 4th inning made the score 4 to 0 after Tate came around to score on an RBI single from Skylar Bratcher. The Raiders added 3 unearned runs in the 5th inning to put the game on ice.
Tate finished with 3 hits and 3 RBI for Coffee County at the plate. The senior also pitched 5 innings for the win striking out 9 Lion hitters. Bratcher finished with 2 singles and 2 RBI. Hayden Skipper and Jacob Langham each scored 2 runs for the Red Raiders.
The Red Raiders will travel to Columbia on Tuesday for the second game in this district series. That game will get underway at 5 PM at Columbia Central High.