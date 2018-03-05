CHS Baseball Defeats Shelbyville to Open District Tournament

Opening up District 8AAA tournament play at home on Thursday, the Red Raiders welcomed Shelbyville to Powers Field. Coffee County got a masterful pitching performance from Hayden Skipper. Skipper’s arm and some timely hitting lifted the Red Raiders to a 3 to 0 win that you heard right here on THudner Radio.
After 3 scoreless innings, Coffee County got on the board in the 4th inning on a wild pitch. In the 6th, the Red Raiders got their 2nd run on a fielder’s choice. In the 6th, Coffee County scored again after a single by Skylar Bratcher and an error by the Eagle’s centerfielder. After Skipper loaded the bases in the 7th innings on walks with 1 out, Harley Hinshaw came on to get a strikeout and ground out to end the game and earn the save.
Bratcher finished the game with 2 of Coffee County’s 6 hits. Jacob Langham was credited with the lone RBI of the game. Skipper finished with 9 strikeouts allowing 2 hits to be named the Crazy Daisies player of the game.
Coffee County will now advance to Friday’s 2nd round matchup with Franklin County in Winchester. First pitch is set for 6 PM.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/
