CHS Baseball Clubs Grundy County in Tuesday Scrimmage

The Red Raiders jumped on the Yellow Jackets in the 1st inning as they plated 3 unearned runs without recording a hit. Coffee County added 4 more runs in the 3rd before a solo home run from freshman Skylar Bratcher in the 4th inning. The Raiders finished the game with 5 hits, 5 walks and were aided by 5 Grundy County errors.
Nathaniel Tate had a single and a walk and had 5 RBI. Bratcher’s home run was the lone extra base hit for the Raiders. Jacob Langham had a walk and a single and scored 3 runs for Coffee County. Coffee County used 4 pitchers led by Hunter Courtoy and Harley Hinshaw who each went 3 innings. Hinshaw and Zack Milan each struck out 4 batters.
The Red Raiders will now look to their season opener coming up on Monday at home against Columbia. That district matchup will get underway at 5 PM. The Red Raiders will also be at home on Thursday night when they welcome Marshall County to Powers Field. Thunder Radio will be on hand to broadcast Thursday’s contest.