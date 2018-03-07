«

CHS Baseball Clubs Grundy County in Tuesday Scrimmage

Nathaniel Tate of CHS baseball[File Photo]

Playing on Powers Field for the first time in 2018, the Red Raider baseball team of Coffee County Central hosted Grundy County on Tuesday night for a scrimmage.   The Raiders and Yellow Jackets squared off in a 10 inning scrimmage contest to close out their preseason preparations.  Coffee County stung Grundy County 11 to 1 in the contest.

The Red Raiders jumped on the Yellow Jackets in the 1st inning as they plated 3 unearned runs without recording a hit.  Coffee County added 4 more runs in the 3rd before a solo home run from freshman Skylar Bratcher in the 4th inning.  The Raiders finished the game with 5 hits, 5 walks and were aided by 5 Grundy County errors.

Nathaniel Tate had a single and a walk and had 5 RBI.  Bratcher’s home run was the lone extra base hit for the Raiders.  Jacob Langham had a walk and a single and scored 3 runs for Coffee County.  Coffee County used 4 pitchers led by Hunter Courtoy and Harley Hinshaw who each went 3 innings.  Hinshaw and Zack Milan each struck out 4 batters.

The Red Raiders will now look to their season opener coming up on Monday at home against Columbia.  That district matchup will get underway at 5 PM.  The Red Raiders will also be at home on Thursday night when they welcome Marshall County to Powers Field.  Thunder Radio will be on hand to broadcast Thursday’s contest.