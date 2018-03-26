«

»

CHS Baseball Captures Road Win at Lawrence County

Kael McCall of CHS baseball

In order to get away from Wednesday’s rainy forecast, the Coffee County Red Raider baseball team headed to Lawrenceburg on Monday night.  In a game originally scheduled for Wednesday night, Coffee County took on Lawrence County in district baseball action.  Coffee County held the Wildcats to 2 hits through 6 innings as they captured the 5 to 1 win.

Coffee County banged out 7 hits on the night as they used single runs in the 1st and 2nd innings to set the tone for the contest.  A 3 run outburst in the 4th inning put the Red Raiders firmly in control.  Lawrence County did lead off the bottom of the 7th with a home run before Zach Milan closed out the game on the mound.  Nathaniel Tate got the start and went 6 innings allowing no runs on 2 hits with 11 strikeouts.

Offensively, A.J. Rollman had a pair of singles to lead the Raider hitting attack.  Kael McCall, Jonathan Sherrill, Skylar Bratcher and Gage Edwards each added singles.  Bratcher finished with 2 RBI.

The Red Raiders will host game #2 in the season series on Tuesday at Powers Field.  First pitch is set for 6 PM and Thunder Radio will bring you the broadcast.  The pregame show will begin at 5:45 PM.