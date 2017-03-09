CHS Baseball Camp and Alumni Game Postponed for Saturday

The Coffee County Central High School baseball team’s clinic and youth camp scheduled for Saturday at Powers Field has been postponed until March 18th due to the threat of wet field conditions. The clinic is for kids between the ages of 8 to 15 and each camper will receive age appropriate hands on instruction in all aspects of the game. The clinic will be on Powers Field and in the Crethan Hansert Hitting Facility at Coffee County Central High School. The camp will run from 9:30 AM to 1 PM.
Campers are asked to bring a bat, glove, tennis shoes, cleats, hat and a batting helmet to the camp. Cost is $20 per camper in advance and $25 the day of the camp. Any sibling that wants to also attend can get in at half price. Concessions will be available on the day of the camp. If you have questions, please contact Chris Langham at ctlua37@gmail.com or 931.247.2629 with any questions.
Click to register on the link HERE =========> Red Raider Baseball Spring Clinic