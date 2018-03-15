CHS Baseball Blanks Marshall County

Warmer temperatures and a good sized crowd welcomed the Coffee County Central High School baseball team to Powers Field on Thursday. In a game you heard here on Thunder Radio, the Red Raiders welcomed non-district foe Marshall County to CHS. A dominant pitching performance by a pair of Coffee County pitchers lifted the Raiders to a 2 to 0 win.
The Raiders got on the board in the 1st inning as a dropped 3rd strike to Skylar Bratcher allowed Jacob Langham and Nathanial Tate to score. Bratcher reached base 3 times as he had a hit, reached on the error in the first and was hit by a pitch.
Hunter Courtoy got the start on the mound for the Raiders as he went 4 and 1/3 innings with 5 strikeouts to get the win. Zach Milan pitched the final 8 outs to capture the save. For his dominant performance, Courtoy was recognized as the Crazy Daisies player of the game.
Coffee County returns to the diamond on Monday when they play host to Riverdale. First pitch for that non-district contest will be at 6 PM.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/