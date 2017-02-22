CHS Baseball Announces Camp and Alumni Game

The Coffee County baseball team will be hosting a pair of events coming up on March 11th at Powers Field. The activities begin at 9:30 AM as Red Raider coaches and players will be hosting a players’ clinic. The clinic is for kids between the ages of 8 to 15 and each camper will receive age appropriate hands on instruction in all aspects of the game. The clinic will be on Powers Field and in the Crethan Hansert Hitting Facility at Coffee County Central High School. The camp will run from 9:30 AM to 1 PM.
Campers are asked to bring a bat, glove, tennis shoes, cleats, hat and a batting helmet to the camp. Cost is $20 per camper in advance and $25 the day of the camp. Any sibling that wants to also attend can get in at half price. Concessions will be available on the day of the camp. To register, print out the form below and mail it to: Coffee County Central High School Baseball Boosters, PO Box 496, Manchester, TN 37349 BEFORE March 3rd. If you have questions, please contact Chris Langham at ctlua37@gmail.com or 931.247.2629 with any questions.
Click to register on the link HERE =========> Red Raider Baseball Spring Clinic
The Coffee County Central High School baseball team will be holding an Alumni Game on March 11th at Powers Field at 2:30 PM. Any former Coffee County player is encouraged to sign up to participate. Each former player is asked to register online at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1lvl2L6TFGkYf9NE3W2jxNnFAFIN4NLFUscCiw0PFGRw/edit?usp=sharing
Coast to participate is $10 which will cover the cost of the t-shirts. Any additional money raised will go to benefit the Williams J Myers Foundation. Members of the Williams J. Myers foundation will also be on hand so sign up to register at the link given.