CHS Athletic Department Fills Positions

Coffee County Central High School athletic director Rebecca Koger announced the filing of several positions within the athletic department on Saturday. Speaking on Thunder Radio as a guest on the Coffee Coaches Show, Koger announced the hiring of a pair of assistant athletic directors and an assistant boys’ soccer coach. The hirings were approved at a recent Coffee County School Board meeting.
Named as assistant athletic directors for CHS were Tobey Alonso and Nathan Wanuch. Wanuch is the current cross country and track coach for CHS. “Nathan Wanuch brings great energy and ideas to our athletic department” said Koger. Koger went on to say “In his role as Cross Country and Track coach, he has shown a dedication to our student- athletes.” Alonso is currently the Criminal Justice teacher at the high school and the Raider Academy. Koger had this to say about Alonso: “Tobey Alonso has worked closely with our department for several years now and understands our goals. He will serve as our liaison to CCRA and provide important services to the freshmen athletes and coaches at the Academy.”
David Amado takes over as an assistant boys’ soccer coach in the spring. Coach Amado has served as the head girls’ soccer coach since 2012. Amado will serve as an assistant coach to Red Raider soccer coach Robert Harper. You can download Coach Koger’s interview, and the complete Coffee Coaches
Show broadcast, by going to: www.wmsrradio.com/downloads