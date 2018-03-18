CHS Anglers Win Region Event at Tims Ford

Davis and Owens, who have been on a hot streak, landed a maximum 5 fish limit that weighed in at 15.51 pounds. Their biggest lunker tipped the scales at 3.87 pounds. The win also placed the Coffee County duo at the top of the region standings with 386 points just ahead of the team of Stuart and Abbigail Roggli of Grundy County.
The team of Hunter Haley and Garrett Fellars finished in 11th place as they also landed 5 fish coming in at a final weight of 9.95 pounds. The team of Colby and Braeden Thurmond were a fin behind at 9.85 pounds on their stringer of 4 fish. Hunter Sanders and Blake Mangrum came in 22nd place with a total weigh-in at 5.75 pounds. Jacob Garms and Hogan Scott netted 33rd place with 2 fish at 3.44 pounds. Shannah Frame and Jase Rice also caught 2 fish weighing 2.81 pounds to finish in 36th place. Isaac Turner and Cameron Rutledge came in 50th place and Joe White and Adam Petty came in 51st place.
Following the tournament, the region standings were posted. Led by Owens and Davis in the top spot, Coffee County has 3 boats in the Top 15, 6 teams in the Top 40 and 9 teams in the Top 50. Sanders and Mangrum currently reside in 9th place. The Thurmond brothers are in 15th place. Other Top 40 teams are: Haley/Fellars(30th), White/Petty(31st) and Branson and Dawson Wells(38th). The teams of Garms/Scott and Turner/Rutledge are tied for 46th place and the team of Frame/Rice is 50th.
Members of the Coffee County Youth Bass Club will hit the water again on Saturday, March 31st when the Tennessee Bass Nation High School State Trail series visits Kentucky Lake. That tournament will be the 5th state trail tournament of the season and will blast off from Birdsong Marina in Camden. Coffee County Junior anglers will take part in a tournament on Saturday at Morris Ferry Dock on Woods Reservoir. The next high school region tournament will take place on April 21st on Old Hickory Lake.