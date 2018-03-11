CHS Anglers Shine at Normandy Tournament on Saturday

The Coffee County Youth Bass Club welcomed their South Central Region rivals to Normandy Lake on Saturday for a region tournament. With 111 boats in the field, a huge crowd was on hand at Barton Springs for the event. Nine boats of Raider anglers were a part of the largest high school tournament ever held at Normandy.
On their home lake, four boats from the Coffee County team finished in the top 16 for the tournament. Once again, the team of Garrett Davis and Isaiah Owens led the way for Coffee County as they captured 4th place overall landing 5 fish totaling 10.68 pounds. That total was just under a pound out of first place. The brother tandem of Braeden and Colby Thurmond finished in 8th place with a 5 fish stringer totaling 10.44 pounds. Hunter Sanders and Blake Mangrum captured 14th place with a total catch of 8.31 pounds. Jacob Garms and Hogan Scott landed 5 fish that tipped the scales at 7.32 pounds to earn 16th place.
Branson and Dawson Wells finished in 20th place as they caught 4 fish for a total of 6.44 pounds. Shannah Frame and Jace Rice came in 26th place with a total of 4.65 pounds. Hunter Haley and Garrett Fellers landed 1 keeper of 2.72 pounds to finish in 34th place and Joe White and Adam Petty caught 1 fish totaling 2.21 pounds to come home in 39th place.
The Coffee County Bass Club will be back in action next Saturday when they travel to Woods Reservoir for another South Central Tennessee Region tournament. Blast off will take place at 1st light from the Morris Ferry Dock. Weigh-in will begin at 2 PM.