CHS Anglers Get Spring Season Underway with Saturday Event at Tims Ford

Members of the Coffee County Youth Bass Club hit the water on Saturday to open up the spring portion of the 2017-2018 season. The CHS anglers headed to Tims Ford to battle the elements in a South Central Tennessee Region meet. At the end of the day, the Team of Joe White and Adam Petty had the top finish notching 13th place out of 98 boats.
White and Petty were the top boat for Coffee County as the Raider anglers posted 3 boats in the top 40. White and Petty finished with a stringer of 5 fish totaling 8.85 pounds. Their big fish came in weighing 3.2 pounds. The team of Isaac Turner and Cameron Rutledge landed 2 fish weighing 3.7 pounds for 34th place. Garret Davis and Isaiah Owens finished in 40th place with a 2.4 pound stringer of 2 fish.
The Coffee County anglers are next in action on Saturday when they travel to Smithville to compete in the Tennessee Bass Nation Trail tournament on Center Hill Lake. This is the 4th state qualifying meet on the state BASS trail and will feature anglers from across the state. The boats will begin launching around first light at the Ragland Bottom Recreation Area.
For more information about the Coffee County Youth Bass Club, visit their Face book page at: https://www.facebook.com/coffeecountyfishing/