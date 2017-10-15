CHS Anglers Fare Well at TN Trail Event in East Tennessee

Three boats from the Coffee County Bass Club made the long trek to Jefferson City on Saturday to compete in the 2nd stop of the season for the Tennessee BASS Nation High School Trail series. Competing in a field of 72 boats, the Raider anglers represented Coffee County well with a pair of Top 25 finishes.
Leading the way for Coffee County was the team of Brandon and Dawson Wells as they landed a 3.87 pound largemouth to finish in 13th place. The team of Isaiah Owens and Garrett Davis came in 23rd place as they caught a 2.34 pound bass.
The Raider anglers will be back on the water again on Saturday when they will fish a region meet at Tims Ford. Boats will take off from the Franklin County Bass Club ramp at first light.