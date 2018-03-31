CHS Anglers Compete at Kentucky Lake

A pair of boats from the Coffee County Youth Bass Club captured Top 50 finishes on Saturday on Kentucky Lake. Fishing out of Birdsong Marina, the Tennessee Bass Nation High School held the 5th tournament of the season. The team of Brandon and Dawson Wells captured a 17th place finish and the team of Isaac Turner and Cam Rutledge came home with a 48th place finish out of 122 teams from across the state.
The Wells brothers netted a pair of fish with a total weight of 5.99 pounds. The 3 pound average was only 12 ounces out of the Top 10. Isaac Turner and Cam Rutledge came home with a 48th place finish as they landed 1 fish weighing in at 1.81 pounds.
The Coffee County Youth Bass Club will hit the water again on Saturday, April 21st for the final region tournament of the year. The Raider anglers will be on Old Hickory Lake as they will put in at Bull Creek Boat Ramp near Gallatin. The tournament will begin at daybreak.