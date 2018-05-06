CHS Anglers Close Out State Tournament Strong

Four boats from the Coffee County Youth Bass Club competed on Friday and Saturday in the Academy Sports and Outdoors TN HS BASS Nation State Championship at Old Hickory Lake. After a red hot start on Friday which saw a pair of Raider teams in the Top 10 after the first day, weather conditions hampered the Coffee County anglers on the 2nd day. At the end of the tournament, Coffee County placed 2 boats in the Top 26 out of 161 boats.
The team of Isaiah Owens and Garrett Davis finished in 17th place with a total catch of 18.9 pounds. Hunter Sanders and Blake Mangrum came home in 26th place as they landed a total stringer of 17.78 pounds with their biggest fish tipping the scales at 5.23 pounds. Joe White and Adam Petty grabbed a 34th place finish with a total weight of 16.55 pounds and a top fish of 4.65 pounds. Brandon and Dawson Wells finished in 66th place as they landed 9.76 pounds of fish.
The tournament also brought to a close to the 2017-2018 State Trail Points race. Coffee County was represented by 5 teams in the Top 100 out of almost 400 teams that competed during the state season. Owens and Davis was the top finishing team for Coffee County as they finished the year in 11th place out of 381 teams statewide. The Wells brothers finished in 25th place. The brother team of Colby and Braeden Thurmond came in 89th place. The team of Sanders and Mangrum came home in 91st place while White and Petty finished in 94th place.
Now the Coffee County teams will await final invitations to the national tournament. The Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster High School Series National Championship presented by DICK’S Sporting Goods will be held on Kentucky Lake in Paris, Tenn on August 2nd thru 4th.