CHS and CCMS Runners Excel in Home Cross Country Meet

Getting wins in 3 of the 4 races contested on Tuesday, the Coffee County Middle School and Central High School cross country teams showed out in the final home meet of the year. Competing in the Jiffy Burger’s Red Raider Run hosted by Old Stone Fort Golf Course, the Raider harriers captured 8 Top 5 finishes in the 4 race event.
The Coffee County Middle School boys team won the middle school boys team championship as they outdistanced 2nd place Warren County. Coffee County’s Jacob Rutledge won the race with a time of 11:38. Ethan Welch was 2nd at 12:19. Ethan Beaty came in 4th at 12:37; Bradley Escue had a time of 14:22 to finish 8th and Brayton Anderson grabbed 10th place at 14:23. Clayton Bryant broke the tape at 16:50 for 16th spot.
Greenlee Woods won the middle school girls race and she won by almost 3 minutes over the 2nd place finisher. Woods recorded an blistering time of 14:12. Haley Koren Sherrill was the only other Lady Raider runner from CCMS and she finished in 4th place at 17:42.
For the high school girls, Emily St. John had the winning time as she completed the 5K course in 23:49 which was 45 seconds faster that the #2 finisher. Byanka Woods came in 4th at 26:25, Zoe Mills was 8th at 29:39, Kara Mueller came in 11th at 30:45, Jasie Willis was 14th at 32:27 and Shelby Watkins finished 16th at 37:54. The Lady Raiders were edged by St. Andrews-Sewanee for the team title.
The Red Raiders got a 2nd place finish from Bradley Kishpaugh as he ran a time of 19:08. Renato Ayala was 8th at 20:44; Neil Slone was 10th at 21:07; Reuben Chaput came in 11th at 21:10; Larson Meltzer was 14th at 22:36; Johnny Dulin came in 16th at 22:59; Jacob Melton was 17th at 23:18; Christian Alverez had a time of 23:36 which placed him 18th and Eric French logged a time of 21:55 to finish 24th. The Red Raiders finished 2nd in the team standings behind Franklin County.
Three runners from the middle school squad will compete on Saturday, October 7th in the TMSAA state meet in Clarksville [Related story] . The high school runners will next be in action on Saturday, October 14th at the Mid State Cross Country Association Championships to be held at Dickson’s Buckner Park.