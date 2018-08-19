CHS and CCMS Cross Country Teams Open Season with Saturday Night Meet

The Coffee County CHS and Coffee County Middle School cross country teams opened their season on Saturday night in Murfreesboro. The young Raider harriers competed in 30 heats with over 300 runners at the nighttime event at Siegel.
For the high school Red Raiders, Jacob Rutledge was the top finisher as he came in 11th overall with a time of 10:55 for the 2 mile event. Bodey Todd came in 36th with a time of 11:35 and he was followed closely by Jacob Melton(11:43) and Renato Ayala(11:44). Other Raider runners were: Christian Alvarez(12:23), Ethan Beaty(12:29), Rueben Alvarez(13:07), Landon Kenney(13:34) and Garrett Masters(13:36).
For the Lady Raiders, Madison Rooker was the top finisher in 48th place with a time of 14:38. Trava Brown was 50th in 14:43. Other Lady Raider runners were: Jayda Wright(15:58) and Zoe Mills(16:26).
For the middle school runners, Bradley Escue was the top finisher in 10th place with a time of 9:46 for the 1.5 mile course. Lucas Beaty finished 13th overall at 9:48 and Manuel Gonzalez ran a 9:53 which was good enough for 17th. Other Raider runners were: Brayton Anderson (10:07), Brady Wright(10:19)and Clayton Bryant(11:57).
For the Lady Raiders, Greenlee Woods was the top finisher as she finished in second place with a time of 9:16. Other Lady Raider runners were: Eleanor Rollman(12:48) and Elizabeth Young(14:24).
After the event, Coach Nathan Wanuch had this to say: “It was a great start to the season. We didn’t back off our training to prepare for this race, but pretty much the whole team ran PRs.” The Raider harriers will next be in action on Saturday when they compete in the Voyles Classic at The Hermitage. First race is set to go off at 8 AM.