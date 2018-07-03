CHS Adds Wrestling Assistant Coach

“(Sullivan) possesses a strong knowledge of fundamentals and techniques that will be of great value to our student-athletes” said Koger. Sullivan is originally from Tullahoma where he was a wrestler. Sullivan, who lives in Estill Springs, completed his 1st year of teaching last year at Cane Ridge where he helped coach a state champion this past season. “I am looking forward, after what I saw last year and the development of the youth wrestling program, to working with some talented wrestlers” said Sullivan.
Coffee County head coach Roger Barlow was excited about adding Snow to the staff. “I am really excited about having him on-board. He is a good technical coach and a good solid guy” said Barlow. Sullivan will join Barlow and returning assistant coach Jordan Snow, who is also from Tullahoma. “Coach Sullivan coached several state qualifiers last year including a girls’ state champion” added Barlow. “It will be good to have (a member of the staff) at the high school” said Barlow who teaches at the Raider Academy.