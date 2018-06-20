«

CHS 17U Baseball Splits Doubleheader at Grundy County on Tuesday

The Coffee County Red Raider 17U baseball team traveled to Coalmont on Tuesday to tangle with Grundy County.  The Raiders and Yellow Jackets squared off in a pair of 5 inning games.  Coffee County fought to a split winning a 2 to 0 decision and dropping a 6 to 2 game to Grundy.

In the loss, Grundy County sent 10 batters to the plate in the first inning as they banged out 6 hits and used 2 Raider errors to plate 5 runs.  Grundy County came back in the 2nd inning to tack on an insurance run.  Coffee County got an RBI double from Ryan Stephens in the 2nd inning and a RBI sacrifice fly from Braden Brown in the 3rd for their 2 scores.  Kael McCall had a double while Griffin Meeker and Gage Edwards added singles as the Red Raiders were held to 4 hits.

In the Coffee County win, the Raiders got on the board in the 1st inning after Braden Brown led off with a double and came around to score.  Brown led off the 5th inning with a single and was driven home by a Skylar Bratcher double.  Brown finished the game going 3 for 3.  Bratcher had a single and a double and reached on an error.

The 17U Red Raiders will travel to Lincoln County on Wednesday night for a 4 PM game with the Falcons.  The 15U Red Raiders will be at home on Wednesday night as they play host to Shelbyville.  First pitch is set for 5 PM at Powers Field.