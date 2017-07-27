CCMS Volleyball to Compete in Scrimmage Play Day on Saturday

The Coffee County Middle School Lady Raider volleyball team will take part in a 9 team scrimmage play day on Saturday at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. For the 3rd consecutive year, the CHS volleyball team will be hosting the middle school play day with teams from 6 different middle Tennessee counties in attendance. The scrimmage play day begins at 9 AM and admission is $5.
The CCMS Lady Raiders will open at 9 AM on the main floor as they will take on Eagleville Middle. At 10 AM, Coffee County will face off against Fayetteville. At noon, the Lady Raiders will take on Harris before finishing up pool play at 1 PM against North Franklin. A single elimination tournament bracket will begin at 2 PM with a tournament championship set for 6 PM.
The Lady Raiders open the season on August 10th when they travel to Decherd to take on North Franklin. That match is scheduled for 5 PM. The Lady Raiders will be featured on the September 11th edition of the First National Bank Home Town Sports Series when they host Harris.