CCMS Volleyball Sweeps North Franklin

With a service game that was on fire, the Coffee County Middle School volleyball team swept North Franklin on Thursday afternoon at CCMS. The Lady Raiders used 18 aces in the 2 set win to level their season record at 2 and 2. Coffee County won by set scores of 25 to 11 and 25 to 15.
Coffee County was led in aces by Kiya Ferrell and Lauren Brandt as each served 5 aces. Maddy Sussen added 4 aces and led the team in assists with 4. Brandt added 3 assists. Ferrell led in kills as she had 6. Aly Harris and Hannah Richardson each added a pair of kills.
The Lady Raiders will travel to Sparta on Friday for a conference match with White County. That match was originally scheduled for September 26th. First serve is set for 5 PM. Coffee County will be back at home on Monday when they play host to Harris. Thunder Radio will bring you that match as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series. That match will also begin at 5 PM. Thunder Radio’s live coverage begins at 4:50.