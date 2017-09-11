CCMS Volleyball Sweeps Harris on Monday

The Coffee County Middle School volleyball team welcomed Harris Middle to their home court on Monday for a conference match. In a match you heard here on Thunder Radio, Coffee County rallied from a slow start to capture a straight set win. Coffee Middle won by set scores of 25 to 23 and 25 to 11.
The Lady Raiders got off to a slow start as they fell behind 5 to 1 and 6 to 2. A rash of service errors saw the visiting Eaglettes to hold off the Lady Raider rallies until Kiya Ferrell served an ace to make it 13 to 12 and give Coffee County their first lead. The Lady Raiders were able to hold off all Eaglette rallies before they scored the last 2 points of the first set to grab the win. Coffee County carried that momentum in the second set as they raced out to leads of 11 to 2 and 20 to 5 before finishing off Harris.
Coffee County was led in aces and kills by Ferrell who had 9 kills and 5 aces. Aly Harris added 6 kills and Hannah Richardson added 4 aces. Lauren Brandt and Maddy Sussen each had 6 assists to lead the Lady Raiders.
The win improves the Lady Raiders record to 4 and 2 on the year. The Lady Raiders are back at home on Tuesday as they host South Franklin in a conference doubleheader. The first match is set to get underway at 5 PM.
Download a copy of the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/