The Coffee County Middle School volleyball team opened the season at North Franklin County on Thursday with a conference match. The Lady Raiders controlled the play at the net winning in straight sets. Coffee County won by scores of 25-23 and 25-18. Kiya Ferrell led the Lady Raiders in kills.
The Lady Raiders will be back in action on Monday when they travel to Shelbyville. The Lady Raiders will take on Harris Middle School. First serve is set for 5 PM
CCMS Volleyball Opens Season with Win
The Coffee County Middle School volleyball team opened the season at North Franklin County on Thursday with a conference match. The Lady Raiders controlled the play at the net winning in straight sets. Coffee County won by scores of 25-23 and 25-18. Kiya Ferrell led the Lady Raiders in kills.