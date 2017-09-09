CCMS Volleyball Gets Huge Conference Win at White County on Friday

The Coffee County Middle School volleyball team traveled to Sparta on Friday for a conference match with White County. Facing the Warriorettes for the second time in the last 2 weeks, Coffee County was looking to capture the upset on the road. After dropping the first set, the Lady Raiders roared back to capture the 3 set win. Coffee County won by set scores of 22-25, 25-22, 15-11.
Coffee County got 13 service aces in the match to go a long way to scoring the revenge win. Lauren Brandt led the way as she served 8. Kiya Ferrell and Hannah Richardson each added 2 aces. Ferrell led the team in kills with 6 while Richardson added a block. Maddy Sussen led in assists with 4 and finished with an ace. Brandt added 3 assists.
The Lady Raiders are back at home on Monday when they play host to Harris. Thunder Radio will bring you that match as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series. That match will also begin at 5 PM. Thunder Radio’s live coverage begins at 4:50.