CCMS Volleyball Gets Doubleheader Sweep of South

After damage to the court at South Franklin earlier in the year, the Coffee County Middle School volleyball team welcomed the Lady Trojans to the CCMS gym on Tuesday night for a conference doubleheader. Playing their 4th and 5th match in the last 6 days, the Lady Raiders crushed South in a pair of straight set sweeps. Coffee Middle won the first match by set scores of 25 to 3 and 25 to 11. The Lady Raiders won the second match by set scores of 25 to 8 and 25 to 6.
The Lady Raiders got an amazing 25 aces in the first set led by Lauren Brandt who had 12. Maddie Sussen added 8. Kiya Ferrell and Aly Harris each notched a kill. In the 2nd match Brandt added another 8 aces while Ferrell added 5 to go with a pair of kills. Aly Harris also had 2 kills for the Lady Raiders.
The Lady Raiders are on the road on Thursday for another doubleheader, this time with Warren County. The first match is set to begin at 4:30 PM at Warren County Middle School.