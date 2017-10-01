CCMS Volleyball Finishes 3rd in Conference Tournament

The Coffee County Middle School volleyball team advanced to the semifinals of the CTC conference tournament on Friday before being eliminated. After getting a win over South in the quarter finals, the Lady Raiders fell to White County in a hard fought semifinal matchup. Coffee County will finish the season with a record of 7 and 5 and a 3rd place finish in the CTC regular season standings and the CTC tournament.
The Lady Raiders squared off against South Franklin in the first round on Friday and captured a straight win in dominant fashion. Coffee County rolled through the Lady Trojans by set scores of 25 to 3 and 25 to 6. In the semifinals, the Lady Raiders pushed White County to 3 sets before losing a heartbreaker. After dropping the first set 19-25, Coffee Middle roared back for a 25 to 13 win in the second set. The tie breaker set was all White County as they won 15 to 5.