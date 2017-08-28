CCMS Volleyball Falls to White County

After keeping each set close, the Coffee County Middle School volleyball team saw White County pull away late in each set to capture a 2 set win on Monday. In a match that the Lady Raiders led in each set, it was the experience and communication of White County which proved to be the deciding factor down the stretch in each set. White County won by set scores of 25 – 21 and 25 – 17.
Unforced errors at the net proved costly for the Lady Raiders in the first set as White County was able to rally for the win. Five service errors in the second set kept the Lady Raiders from closing the gap late in the second set to set up a deciding 3rd set. Unofficially, Kiya Ferrell led Coffee County in kills with 6. Lauren Brandt and Hannah Richardson each had a pair of kills. Brandt led the Lady Raiders in assists with 3 while Kylie Millaway added a pair of assists. Millaway and Ferrell tied for the team lead in service aces with 3 while Brandy added an ace.
The Lady Raiders are back in action on Thursday, September 7th when they play host to North Franklin. The varsity match gets underway at 5 PM.