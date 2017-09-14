CCMS Volleyball Falls in Doubleheader at Warren County

Playing their 6th and 7th matches in the last 8 days, the Coffee County Middle School volleyball traveled to McMinnville on Thursday to tangle with the Lady Pioneers in a conference doubleheader. Needing a sweep of the Lady Pioneers to capture first place in the district, the Lady Raiders fought hard in a 2 to 1 in the opening match before being swept in the second match.
In the opening match, the Lady Raiders saw Warren County capture a 25 to 14 decision in the opening set. Coffee County leveled the match in the 2nd set 25 to 19 before Warren County won the tiebreaker match 15 to 4. Aly Harris led the Lady Raiders in kills with 5, Kiya Ferrell had a block, a kill and an ace and Lauren Brandt finished with 6 assists.
In the second match, Coffee County fell by set scores of 16 to 25 and 24 to 26. Ferrell led the team in kills with 6 while Harris added 3. Brandt led Coffee County in aces with 5 and Maddie Sussen led the team is assists with 4.
Next up for Coffee County will be the CTC conference tournament in Sparta. The tournament begins on September 28th and will be held at White County. Times and opponent will be announce at a later date.