CCMS Volleyball Drops Match at Harris

Coffee County Middle School volleyball hit the road on Monday night for a conference match in Shelbyville. The Lady Raiders matched up against Harris Middle in a Central Tennessee Conference match. The Lady Raiders fell in 3 sets by set scores of 15-25, 25-19 and 6-15.
The Lady Raiders are back in action on Monday when they welcome Warren County to CCMS for their first home match of the year. Coach Malaysha Hickerson said after the match that Coffee Middle will need to work on their communication and hustle prior to that match. The varsity match will get underway at 4:30 PM.