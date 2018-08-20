CCMS Volleyball Claims Straight Set Win over South Franklin

The Lady Raider volleyball team returned to conference play on Monday as they welcomed South Franklin to the CCMS gym. The Lady Raiders were coming off a pair of season opening losses as they looked for their first win. Coffee Middle got that win in straight sets by set scores of 25-10 and 25-17.
The Lady Raiders once again leaned on their strong service game as they struck 17 aces in the match you heard here on Thunder Radio. Coffee Middle was led in aces by Madison Pruitt who had 8. Chloe Gannon finished with 7 aces, 4 kills and a block. Brayden Tomberlin added 4 kills for the Lady Raiders who improved to 1 and 2 overall and 1 and 1 in conference play.
The Lady Raiders will be back at home on Tuesday night as they play host to Warren County. First serve is set for 4:30 PM.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/