CCMS Track Teams Split Home Meet on Thursday

The Coffee County Middle School track teams hosted East Tullahoma, South Franklin and Warren County on Thursday at Carden-Jarrell Field. The Lady Raiders outdistanced the competition as they scored 81 points to beat 2nd place Warren County who finished with 37. The Red Raiders came in 2nd place with 58.5 points trailing 1st place South who scored 82.
Top finishers for the Lady Raiders were:
Shot Put: Marley Perry-1st, Alyssa McClanahan-5th
Discus: Marley Perry-1st, Jayda Wright-2nd, Chandlar Carter-4th
Long Jump: Emma Wood-1st, Madison Rooker-3rd, Holli Hancock-4th
High Jump: Katie Cotten-2nd, Kenzie Givens-3rd
100m: Emma Wood-3rd, Katie Cotten-4th
4x200m Relay: 3rd-Nikki Graham, Ariana Hansen, Ellie Fann, Brianna Shelton
1600m: Greenlee Woods-1st, Josie Willis-3rd, Lindsey Grimes-4th
4x100m Relay: 3rd-Ellie Fann, Rachel Coder, Kelsey Brantley, Riley Phillips
400m: Alyssa Gipson-3rd, Kenzie Givens-4th
800m: Madison Rooker-1st, Jorja Waggoner-3rd, Hannah Young-5th
200m: Katie Cotten-1st, Emma Wood-3rd
4x400m Relay: 3rd-Greenlee Woods, Kenzie Givens, Alyssa Gipson, Madison Rooker
Top finishers for the Red Raiders were:
Shot Put: Michael Delong-2nd, Phinehas Rollman-5th
Discus: Ethan Welch-1st
High Jump: Ethan Welch-1st
100m: Ethan Baker-3rd
4x200m Relay: 3rd-Holden Shew, Matthew Blomquist, Xander Blomquist, Jackson Warrick
1600m: Jacob Rutledge-1st, Ethan Welch-2nd
4x100m Relay: 3rd-Isaac Pauley, Logan Gabriel, Garrett Masters, Lee Bieder
400m: Ethan Beaty-1st
800m: Jacob Rutledge-1st, Jacob Slabaugh-3rd, Blake Young-4th (tie)
200m: Ethan Baker-3rd
4x400m Relay: 1st-Ethan Beaty, Braison Yancer, Phinehas Rollman, Jacob Rutledge