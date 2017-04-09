CCMS Track Teams Open Season with Wins on Friday

The Coffee County Middle School track team held their first meet of the year on Friday at Carden-Jarrell Field as they welcomed Warren County, Harris and East Tullahoma. Despite a wet spring and a pair of early cancellations, the Raider thinclads showed no rust as they swept the meet. The Lady Raiders outdistanced 2nd place Warren County 60 to 57 while the Red Raiders got past 2nd place Harris 55 ½ to 45 ½ .
Individual Results for the Lady Raiders:
Discus – Lexie Hosea 3rd (59’ 6.5”), Emma Singleton 5th (46’ 1”)
High Jump – Macy Tabor 1st (4’ 4”), Livy Rayfield 3rd (4 ‘ on 1 attempt), Ryan Green 4th (4’ on 2 attempts)
4 x 100m Relay – 3rd (58.69) Maddie Husted, Mady Gravitt, Alyssa Gipson, Livy Rayfield
1600m – Holli Hancock 3rd (7:21), Shelby Watkins 5th (7:28)
100m – Macy Tabor 2nd (14.15)
4 x 200m Relay – 1st (2:09) Maddie Husted, Mady Gravitt, Claire Bryant, Livy Rayfield
400m – Ryan Green 2nd (1:13), Emma Singleton 3rd (1:14), Arianna Hansen 4th (1:15)
800m – Madison Rooker 2nd (3:00), Hannah Young 5th (3:18)
200m – Macy Tabor 1 (30.63), Maddie Husted 3rd (31.12), Claire Bryant 4th (32.17)
4 x 400m – 2nd (5:12) Alyssa Gipson, Anna Takeo, Mady Gravit, Ryan Green
Individual Results for the Red Raiders:
Shot Put – Zach Speegle 3rd (32 ‘ 3”), Hunter Good 4th (32’ 1.5”)
Discus – Ethan Welch 3rd (87’ 9”), Trenton Scrivnor 4th (77’ 7”)
High Jump – Andrew Hite 5th (4’ 8”)
1600m – Ethan Welch 1st (5:38), Jacob Rutledge 2nd (5:39)
100m – Zach Speegle 4th (12.87)
4 x 200m – 2nd (1:59) Kelby Walker, Andrew Hite, Elijah Clemmons, Hunter Good
400m – Ethan Beaty 1st – tie – (1:04), Braison Yancer 3rd – tie – (1:07)
800m – Jacob Rutledge 1st (2:40), Andrew Gibson 3rd (2:58), Cole Posch 4th (3:01)
200m – Trenton Scrivnor 2nd (28.82), Landon Crabtree 4th (30.95)
4 x 400m Relay – 1st (4:36) Ethan Beaty, Braison Yancer, Jacob Rutledge, Ethan Welch
The CCMS runners will be back on the track on Wednesday when they travel to McMinnville for a three way meet with Warren County and North Franklin. Field events are set to get underway at 4 PM.