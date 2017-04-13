CCMS Track Teams Battle In Warren County

A short-handed Coffee County Middle School track team traveled to Warren County on Wednesday to take on North Franklin and Warren County in their second meet of the season. The girls’ team competed without cheerleaders who are competing in Orlando. The boys’ team was short several athletes due to conflicts with baseball and soccer. The girls finished in 3rd place while the boys captured a 2nd place finish. North Franklin won both the boys and girls portions of the meet.
Individual Results for the girls are as follows. New personal best records are denoted with an “*”
Shot Put – Reagan Ellison 4th (26’ 3.5”)
Discus – Lexie Hosea 3rd (55’ 4.5”)
High Jump – Lexie Hosea 3rd – TIE – (3’ 10”)
Long Jump – Maddie Husted 3rd (11’ 9”)
1600M – Holli Hancock 4th (7:06)*
400M – Emma Singleton & Emily King 3rd – TIE – (1:14)
800M – Madison Rooker 2nd (3:01), Brianna Shelton 4th (3:11)*
4x100M Relay – 2nd Maddie Husted, Alyssa Gipson, Arianna Hansen, Reagan Ellison (58.75)
4x200M Relay – 2nd Maddie Husted, Alyssa Gipson, Arianna Hansen, Reagan Ellison (2:06)*
4x400M – 2nd Alyssa Gipson, Anna Takao, Madison Rooker, Emma Singleton (4:57)*
Individual Results for the boys are as follows. New personal best records are denoted with an “*”
Shot Put – Hunter Good 1st (36’ 10.5”)*, Zach Speegle 2nd (34’ 6”)*
High Jump – Kelby Walker 3rd (4’ 6”), Zach Speegle 4th (4’ 4”)
Long Jump – Elijah Clemmons 3rd (13’ 8”)
1600M – Jacob Rutledge 2nd (5:36)*, Ethan Welch 3rd – TIE – (5:38)
100M – Zach Speegle 3rd (12.96)
400M – Ethan Beaty 1st – TIE – (1:04)
800M – Jacob Rutledge 1st (2:32)*, Andrew Gibson 4th (2:53)*
200M – Harley Penn 4th (29.44)
4x100M Relay – 2nd Kelby Walker, Elijah Clemmons, Andrew Hite, Hunter Good (53.03)
4x400M Relay – 1st Ethan Beaty, Braison Yancer, Jacob Rutledge, Ethan Welch (4:31)*