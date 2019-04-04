CCMS Track Sweeps Titles in First Home Meet

In their first home meet of the year on Thursday, the Coffee County Middle School track teams outdistanced the visiting squads from East Tullahoma, Warren County and North Franklin. The Lady Raider team came in first place in the girls’ meet with a score of 62.5 points as they outdistanced 2nd place East who finished with 46 points. Warren County came in 3rd with 32 points while North had 32 points. The Red Raiders dominated the boys meet capturing 86.5 points almost doubling Warren County who finished with 44. East Tullahoma finished 3rd with 43 points and North captured 5.5 points.
Top finishers for the Lady Raiders were:
Sophie McInturf – 1st, 1600m; 1st, 800m;
Kaitlyn Davis – 1st, Shot Put; 2nd, Discus;
Ava Floyd – 1st, Discus;
Holli Hancock – 2nd, Shot Put;
Jalyn Case – 2nd Long Jump;
Abby Mahaffey – 3rd Shot Put;
Katie Cotten – 3rd High Jump;
Top Finishers for the Red Raiders were:
Aston Ferrell – 1st, Shot Put; 1st, Discus;
Jacob Slabaugh – 1st, 1600m; 2nd, 800m
Travis Martin – 1st, High Jump; 3rd, Discus;
Elijah Clemmons – 1st, Long Jump;
Cayden Miller – 1st, 800m;
Braison Yancer – 2nd, Long Jump; 2nd, 400m;
Caleb Bradford – 2nd, Shot Put;
Jacsen Yancer – 3rd, 800m;
Jaden Foster – 200m;
Additionally, the Red Raiders won the 4x100m relay and the 4x400m relay.
The Raider thinclads are back in action on Thursday when they travel to McMinnville for a 4 team meet at Warren County Middle. Coffee County will take on West Tullahoma, Harris and Warren County. Field events get underway at 4:30 PM.
