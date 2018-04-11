CCMS Track Sweeps Monday Meet at Home

The Coffee County Middle School track team played host to Warren County, Harris and North Franklin on Monday. The Red Raiders captured 1st place as they outdistanced North Franklin 75 to 50. The Lady Raiders edged Warren County 55.5 to 51.5. North Franklin came in 3rd place with 51 points.
The Lady Raider 4x400M relay team of Greenlee Woods, Alyssa McClanahan, Kinzie Givens and Madison Rooker finished in 2nd place.
Top finishers individually for the Lady Raiders were:
Marley Perry – 1st, Shot Put; 2nd, Discus;
Kinzie Givens – 1st, High Jump; 4th, 400M;
Emma Wood, 1st – Long Jump;
Chandlar Carter – 2nd, Shot Put;
Greenlee Woods – 2nd, 1600M;
Madison Rooker – 3rd, 800M; 4th, Long Jump;
Jayda Wright – 3rd, Discus;
Alyssa McClanahan – 4th, Shot Put;
Josie Willis – 4th, 1600M;
Jorja Waggoner – 4th, 800M;
Katie Cotton – 4th, 200M;
Alexis Wise – 5th, 800M;
Brianna Shelton – 5th, 200M;
Nikki Graham – 5th, Discus;
The Red Raider 4x400M relay team of Ethan Beaty, Braison Yancer, Preston Houck and Jacob Rutledge captured 1st place.
Top finishers individually for the Red Raiders were:
Jacob Rutledge – 1st, 1600M; 1st, 3200M; 1st, 800M;
Ethan Welch – 1st, Discus; 1st, High Jump; 2nd, 1600M;
Kelby Walker – 1st, 100M; 3rd, High Jump; 3rd, 200M;
Braison Yancer – 1st, Long Jump; 3rd, 400M;
Ethan Beaty – 1st, 400M;
Jacob Slabaugh, 2nd, 800M;
Michael DeLong – 4th, Shot Put; 4th, Discus;
Ethan Baker – 4th, 200M; 5th, 100M;
Blake Young – 5th, 800M;
Elijah Clemmons – 5th, High Jump;
Phinehas Rollman – 5th, Shot Put;
The Coffee County Middle School track teams will be back at home on Friday. The Raider thinclads will play host to Harris, North Franklin and South Franklin. Field events will begin at 4:30 PM at Carden-Jarrell Field.