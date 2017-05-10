CCMS Track Sees Title Streak Come to an End

Streaks are made to be broken. Unfortunately, that is not a friendly adage to the Coffee County Middle School track teams as the Raiders and Lady Raiders each failed to finish in the top 2 teams at the CTC Conference Track Meet on Wednesday at Carden-Jarrell Field.
The Lady Raiders saw their string of 4 straight conference titles broken as they finished in 7th place. The Raiders saw their string of 6 straight Top 2 finishes come to an end as they finished in 5th place. North captured the girls’ title with South winning the boys’ crown. Traditionally, Coach Travis O’ Kelly’s teams have rolled up big point totals in the field events and scored well in the team relays to fuel their championship engine. Such was not the case on Wednesday. Macy Tabor was the lone Raider to win an event as she won the girls’ high jump.
Here is the complete team scoring breakdown, along with Coffee County’s top finishers.
Girls Final: North 101 Warren 74.5 East 60 West 58 South 45 Coffee 44.5 Harris 20
Discus – Lexie Hosea (5th/60’ 6”)
High Jump – Macy Tabor (1st/4’ 10” – no misses), Livy Rayfield (7th/4’ 0” – no misses)
Long Jump – Maddie Husted (7th/11’ 8”)
4 x 100m Relay – Reagan Ellison, Maddie Husted, Alyssa Gipson, Livy Rayfield (3rd)
1600m – Olivia Evans (6th/6:55)
100m – Livy Rayfield (5th/14.07)
4 x 200m Relay – Macy Tabor, Maddie Husted, Alyssa Gipson, Reagan Ellison (3rd)
800m – Madison Rooker (6th/3:04)
200m – Macy Tabor (4th/29.87)
4 x 400m Relay – Alyssa Gipson, Anna Takao, Emma Singleton, Ryan Green (3rd)
Boys Final: South 117.5 Harris 83.25 East 68 North 48 Coffee 39 Warren 35.5 West 16.75
Shot Put – Zach Speagle (3rd/36’ 0”)
Discus – Zach Speagle (4th/96’ 8”) Trenton Scrivnor (6th/88’ 8”)
4 x 100m Relay – Jayden Yates, Kelby Walker, Andrew Hite, Hunter Good (7th)
1600m – Jacob Rutledge (3rd/5:26) Ethan Welch (5th/5:43)
4 x 200m Relay – Jayden Yates, Kelby Walker, Andrew Hite, Hunter Good (4th)
400m – Ethan Beaty (5th/1:03.28)
800m – Jacob Rutledge (3rd/2:31)
4 x 400m Relay – Ethan Beaty, Braison Yancer, Jacob Rutledge, Ethan Welch (4th)
CCMS athletes Macy Tabor and Lexie Hosea qualified for the state meet earlier this week. The TMSAA State Meet is to be held on May 20th at Austin Peay State University.