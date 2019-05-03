CCMS Track Qualifies 3 For State Meet in 1st Day of Sectional

The Coffee County Middle School track team traveled to Murfreesboro on Thursday for the TMSAA Class AA Sectional meet at Riverdale. Competing in the field events, the Raider harriers were attempting to qualify for the TMSAA state championships which will take place on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Fortera Stadium on the campus of Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee.
On the day, Holli Hancock and Katelyn Davis qualified in the shot put, Hancock also qualified in the discus and Jalyn Case qualified in the long jump. The Raiders will return to Riverdale on Friday to compete in the running events. The first gun goes off at 5 PM.