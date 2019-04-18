CCMS Track Posts Strong Performance at Home Meet

The Coffee County Middle School track team hosted a 4 team meet on Tuesday at Carden-Jarrell Field. The Lady Raiders finished in 1st place among the girls’ teams as they scored 52.5 points to outdistance 2nd place East Tullahoma. The Red Raiders were edged out by defending conference champion South Franklin by a final score of 76 to 74.
The Lady Raiders got a 1st place finish in the 4x400M relay and a 2nd place finish in the 4x100M relay. Individual event winners for Coffee Middle were: Holli Hancock in the shot put, Nikki Graham in the discus, Katie Cotton in the high jump and Sophie McInturff in the 800M and the 1600M,
Other top 3 finishers were:
Kenzie Givens – 2nd – high jump;
Jaylyn Case – 2nd – long jump;
Katie Cotton – 2nd – 200M;
Josie Willis – 3rd – 1600M;
Ellie Fann – 3rd – 400M;
Camry Moss – 3rd – 800M;
Holli Hancock – 3rd – discus;
The Red Raiders got a 1st place finish in the 4x400M relay, 2nd in the 4x100M relay and a 3rd place finish in the 4x200M relay. Individual winners for the Red Raiders were: Ashton Ferrell in the shot put, Travis Martin in the high jump, and Cayden Miller in the 800M. Other top 3 finishers were:
Jaden Foster – 3rd –200M;
Jacob Slabaugh – 2nd – 1600M; 3rd – 800M;
Braison Yancer – 2nd – 400M; 3rd – long jump;
Travis Martin – 2nd – discus; 3rd – 100M;
Calen Bradford – 2nd – shot put;
Cayden Miller – 3rd – 1600M;
Ashton Ferrell – 3rd – discus;
The Coffee Middle thinclads will be back in action on Thursday, May 2nd and Friday, May 3rd when they compete in the TMSAA Sectional Meet at Riverdale.