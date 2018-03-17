CCMS Track Opens Season with Wins at Warren County

Opening their season at Warren County, the Coffee County Middle School track tangled with North Franklin and Warren County in a 3 team meet. Featuring a team which is long on numbers and short on experience, Coach Travis O’Kelly got a look at several athletes competing for the first time. At the end of the day, both Raider teams captured wins.
The Lady Raiders won the girls’ meet with 47 points outdistancing 2nd place Warren County who had 39 points and North Franklin finished with 35 points. The 4x400M relay team of Greenlee Woods, Alyssa McClanahan, Holli Hancock and Madison Rooker finished in 2nd place. Other top finishers for the Lady Raiders were:
Marley Perry – 1st, Discus and 2nd, Shot Put;
Madison Rooker – 1st, 800M and 2nd, Long Jump;
Katie Cotton – 1st, High Jump and 3rd, 200M;
Alyssa McClanahan – 2nd, 400M and 4th, Shot Put;
Kinzie Givens – 2nd, High Jump and 3rd, 400M;
Jayda Wright – 2nd, Discus;
Brianna Shelton – 2nd, 200M;
Jorja Waggoner – 3rd, 800M;
Greenlee Woods – 3rd, 1600M;
Emma Wood – 4th, 100M;
Holli Hancock – 4th, 100M;
The Red Raiders 4x400M relay team of Ethan Beaty, Braison Yancer, Preston Houck and Jacob Rutledge won their race. Other top finishers for the Red Raiders were:
Jacob Rutledge – 1st, 1600M and 1st, 800M;
Ethan Welch – 1st, Discus, 2nd, High Jump and 2nd, 1600M;
Ethan Baker – 1st, 100M and 4th, 1600M;
Ethan Beaty – 1st, 400M;
Kelby Walker – 2nd, 200M, 2nd, 100M and 4th, High Jump;
Braison Yancer – 2nd, Long Jump and 4th, 400M;
Jacob Slabaugh – 2nd, 800M;
Michael Delong – 3rd, Discus;
Elijah Clemmons – 4th, 200M;
Blake Young – 4th, 800M;
Phinehas Rollman – 4th, Shot Put
The Raider thinclads will return to the track next Thursday when they travel to Shelbyville for a 4-way meet with Harris, North and South. That meet is scheduled to begin at 4:30 PM.