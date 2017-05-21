CCMS Track Athletes Compete at State Meet

Facing the best middle school athletes in Tennessee, Macy Tabor and Lexie Hosea competed in Saturday’s Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association(TMSAA) Track & Field State Championships at Fortera Stadium on the campus of Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee. Competing in the large school division, Hosea competed in the discus while Tabor jumped in the high jump.
Tabor jumped a new personal best of 4’10” in the high jump to capture a 2nd place finish. Tabor came in at 4’ and cleared each height without a fault through 4’10” to capture a medal. Zhordan Shannon of Stewarts Creek captured first place with a jump of 5’.
Hosea earned a 15th place finish in the discus. Hosea had a toss of 49’ 4” on her second attempt for her best throw. Hosea picked up her only scratch on her fourth and final throw as she was looking to move up in the standings. Hallie DeArman of Rhea Middle School won the discus with an unbelievable throw of 102’6”.
The Lady Raider duo’s accomplishments gave Coffee County 8 team points. That was enough to earn the Lady Raiders a 19th place team finish out of the 35 teams in the meet. Liberty Bell Middle School from Johnson City won the meet. The Coffee County track team is coached by Travis O’Kelley.
