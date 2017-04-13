CCMS Tennis Wins Nail-Biter at Lewisburg

The Coffee County Middle School tennis teams put their perfect record on the line on Thursday when they traveled to Lewisburg. Facing their toughest competition of the season, the Raider netters came out on top capturing the sweep of the Tigers. The boys battled to a 4 to 3 win while the girls edged Lewisburg 5 to 4 as both match ups came down to the final pairings.
The boys got wins in singles competition from Luke Irwin(6 to 2), Tyler Rigney(6-3) and Landon Booth(6-1). The doubles team of Booth and Rigney got a 6 to 4 win to clinch the match for Coffee County.
The girls got wins in singles from Jayda Wright(6-1), Anna Amado(6-1) and Lucy Riddle(6-0) and doubles wins from the teams of Amado & Marley Perry(6-4) and Riddle & Paige Meadows(6-1).
Both teams are now 5 and 0 on the season. The CCMS netters return to the court on Monday when they take on Tullahoma. That match is set to be played at Tullahoma High School.