CCMS Tennis Wins at Sewanee-St. Andrews

The Coffee County Middle School tennis team traveled to Sewanee on Thursday to take on St. Andrews-Sewanee. The Raider netters stayed red hot as both the Red Raiders and Lady Raiders each got wins. The Lady Raiders swept the Lady Lions 7 to 0 while the Red Raiders edged the Mountain Lions 4 to 3.
In girls’ singles play, the Lady Raiders got all 5 set wins without giving up a game. Savannah Blackburn, Claire Rondolet, Lauren Hogan, Morgan Tinsley and Stella Orames all won by set scores of 6 to 0. In doubles, Blackburn and Rondolet won 6 to 2 while the team of Raelin Tucker and Kyra Sherrill won 6 to 2.
For the Red Raiders, they captured 3 singles wins and clinched the match in the last doubles match. In singles, Krish Patel(6 to 4), Xander Blomquist(7 to 5) and Nolan Sussen(6 to 0) got wins for Coffee Middle. In doubles play, the team of Liam Brown and Nolan Sussen won 6 to 4.
The Raider netters are back in action on Monday when they travel to Warren County. The first serve is set for 4 PM.