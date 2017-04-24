CCMS Tennis Teams Sweep Shelbyville

The Coffee County Middle School tennis teams continued their hot streak on Monday with a pair of wins over Shelbyville. The Lady Raiders swept the Eaglettes 8 to 0. The Red Raiders coasted to a 5 to 2 win.
In girls’ play, Coffee County got singles wins from Jayda Wright(6-1), Marley Perry(6-0), Anna Amado(6-0), Lucy Riddle(6-2), Wren Lawson(6-2) and Paige Meadows(6-2). In doubles play, the team of Claire Rondolet & Aubri Leigh Holder won their match 7 to 5 while the team of Maryanne Walker & Kylie Millaway captured a 6 to 0 win.
In boys’ play, Coffee County got singles wins from Jaden Talley(6-3), Tyler Rigney(6-4), Landon Booth(6-1) and Loren Hansen(6-1). In doubles play, the team of Rigney and Booth scored a 7 to 5 win.
The Raider netters are back in action on Thursday when they travel to Sewanee to take on St. Andrew’s. First serve is set for 4 PM.