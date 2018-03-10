«

CCMS Tennis Teams Open Season with Friday Wins

Lucy Riddle of CCMS tennis[file photo]

The Coffee County Middle School tennis teams opened the season on Friday as they traveled to Shelbyville.  Starting off the season just as strong as they finished last year, both the Raiders and Lady Raiders captured wins. The Lady Raiders won 8 to 1 while the Red Raiders captured a 3 to 1 victory.

Playing only singles matches, the Lady Raiders dominated the day in Shelbyville.  Coffee County won eight of the nine matches to capture the team win.  Singles winners were Jayda Wright(by a score of 6 to 2), Marley Perry(6 to 2), Anna Amado(6 to 1), Lucy Riddle(6 to 2), Paige Meadows(6 to 4), Kylie Millaway(6 to 1), Claire Rondolet(4 to 1) and Riley Tucker(4 to 2)

A much smaller Red Raiders team won 2 of their 3 singles matches and the lone doubles match of the day.  Jayden Brown got a 6 to 3 win in singles while Logan Hale won 6 to 1.  In doubles play, Brown teamed up with Leon Mayo for a 6 to 2 doubles win.

The CCMS netters will hit the court again on Tuesday as they travel to Tullahoma.  The first match will get underway at 4 PM.