CCMS Tennis Sweeps Westwood

Cross town rivals Westwood and Coffee County Middle battled it out on the tennis courts on Friday at Fred Deadman Park. Westwood, in its 3rd year to have a program, took on a Coffee County team in its 2nd season.
In boys’ play, the Red Raiders swept the Rockets 7 to 0. Coffee County got singles wins from Jayden Talley, Luke Irwin, Landon Booth, Tyler Rigney and Loren Hansen. The doubles teams of Talley/Irwin and Booth/Rigney picked up doubles wins for the Red Raiders.
In girls’ play, Coffee County stopped Westwood 5 to 3. Coffee County got singles wins from Jayda Wright, Marley Perry, Anna Amado, Lucy Riddle and Wren Lawson. Westwood got a singles win from Lauren Perry and swept the doubles matches as the team of Perry & Patricia Barrera plus the team of Luz Maria Basurto & Callie Roper defeated Coffee County.
Westwood returns to the court on Monday when they take on Shelbyville at home at 4 PM. Coffee County will host Warren County on Tuesday at home in a match that will also begin at 4.