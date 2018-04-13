CCMS Tennis Sweeps Westwood Tennis on Friday

For the 2nd time this week, teams from Coffee County Middle School and Westwood Middle met in an athletic contest. This battle took place at Fred Deadman Park as the Rocket and Raider tennis teams squared off. The Coffee County Raiders and Lady Raiders fought their way to a pair of wins to even the week’s intra-city rivalry at 1 win apiece.
The Lady Raiders captured a 5 to 2 win thanks in large part to a pair of wins in doubles play. The Raider doubles team of Paige Meadows and Mallie Fletcher beat the Lady Rocket team of Anna Johnson and Addison Welch 6 to 3. Coffee Middle’s Jayda Wright and Marley Perry teamed up to edge the Lady Rocket team of Lauren Perry and Rylea McNamara 6 to 4. In singles play, Westwood got wins from Perry and McNamara. Perry beat Wright 6 to 1 and McNamara edged Perry 6 to 4. The Lady Raiders got singles’ wins from Anna Amado over Anna Johnson 6 to 1. Lucy Riddle blanked Allison Welch 6 to 0. And Kylie Millaway shut out Gianna Bland 6 to 0.
The Red Raiders edged the Rockets 4 to 3 by virtue of a doubles win from the team of Jayden Brown and Connor Fox. Brown and Fox defeated the team of Jonathan Nelson and Caleb Simmons 6 to 4 in the tiebreaking match to give the Raiders the team win. In singles’ play, Westwood’s Nelson beat Brown 6 to 4. Simmons topped Fox 6 to 3 and Isaac Simmons beat Coffee Middle’s Logan Hale 6 to 3. Coffee Middle got singles’ wins from Brown over Westwood’s Jeffery Hale 4 to 1. Fox defeated Robbie Famuldro 6 to 0 and Hale defeated Noah Geddes 4 to 0.
Coffee Middle returns to the court on Monday when they play host to St. Andrew’s-Sewanee. That match will take place at the Raider Academy courts and first serve is 4 PM. The Westwood netters will return to action on Wednesday. The Rockets will play host to Shelbyville at Fred Deadman Park in a match scheduled to begin at 4 PM.