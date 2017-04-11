CCMS Tennis Sweeps Warren County

The Coffee County Middle School tennis teams welcomed Warren County to their home courts at the Raider Academy on Tuesday. The Raiders and Lady Raiders each ran their season records to 4 and 0 on the year with straight sweeps of the visiting Pioneers. The Lady Raiders won 9 to 0 while the Red Raiders claimed an 8 to 0 win.
In girls’ play, the Lady Raiders won all 6 singles matches and all 3 doubles matches for the match win. The Lady Raiders performance was so dominant that they only dropped 5 games in the 9 matches. Singles winners were Sydney Bell (6 to 1), Jayda Wright(6-0), Marley Perry(6-0), Anna Amado(6-0), Lucy Riddle(6-0) and Wren Lawson(6-0). The doubles teams of Paige Meadows & Kylie Millaway(6-3) Aubri Leigh Holder & Laila Knox(6-0) and Maryanne Walker & Claire Rondolet(6-1) swept the Warren County doubles teams.
In boys’ play, Jayden Talley(6-2), Luke Irwin(6-0), Landon Booth(6-2), Tyler Rigney(6-0) and Loren Hansen(6-1) got singles wins. Irwin and Talley teamed up in doubles play to get a 6 to 3 decision while Booth and Rigney won 6 to 2
The Coffee Middle tennis teams hit the road on Thursday when they travel to Marshall County to take on Lewisburg. First serve is set for 4 PM.